Heavy gunfire on streets of Kabul amid reports of protests

Heavy gunfire broke out in the Afghan capital as the Taliban were cracking down on a protest, Euronews' correspondent in Kabul reports.

The Taliban started firing to disperse a protest and told journalists to stop filming.

The street was quiet after ten minutes of non-stop gunfire.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital city in mid-August after a rapid sweep through the country. It followed US President Joe Biden's announcement in April that the US would withdraw their troops by September.

The Taliban declared on Monday that they had taken over Panjshir Valley, the last province held by resistance fighters.

Ahmad Massoud, who has been leading resistance fighters there, called for a "national uprising" against the Taliban. In Kabul, women had recently protested in support of their rights.

When the Taliban previously ruled in Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, women were not allowed to work or go to school and could only leave home with a male companion.