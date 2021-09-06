Gazans celebrate the escape of 6 Palestinian prisoners from an Israeli prison in northern Israel through a tunnel dug beneath a sink, triggering a massive manhunt for the group that includes a prominent ex-militant.
Six Palestinians escaped Monday from a prison in northern Israel through a tunnel dug beneath a sink, triggering a massive manhunt for the group that includes a prominent ex-militant, officials said.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a statement called the escape "a serious incident" and said he was receiving regular updates about the search.
The escape occurred hours before Israel begins its High Holiday season, starting with Jewish New Year which begins at sundown.
Thousands of Jewish worshippers gather in Jerusalem’s Western Wall to attend "Selichot", a traditional prayer of repentance being held towards the new Jewish year on Rosh Hashana holiday.
Several restrictions were in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
More No Comment
Taliban cover murals on the security wall around Kabul
Exhibition depicts how modern life might be viewed in 1000 years time
Festival reenacts everyday lives of the Vikings
Valencia celebrates Las Fallas festival for first time since pandemic
Tokyo bids farewell to Paralympics with fireworks display
Short in front, long behind: the Mullet Cup holds its championship in the French Creuse
Boom time for Afghan arms dealers in Taliban heartland
The World Custard Pie Championship returns
Explosion, teargas during church protest in Montenegro
Denmark celebrates the end of COVID-19 restrictions with flower festival at Tivoli park
World first as aeroplane flies through tunnel at 245 km/h to set World Records
Manville residents' painful losses after Ida's impact
Migrant camp near Paris dismantled and people evacuated by bus
Berlin celebrates the Festival of Lights
Belgium creates rubbish highway for flood debris