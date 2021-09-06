Brazilian football legend Pele hospitalised for six days

Brazilian football legend Pele has been in hospital for six days with an undisclosed health issue, according to local media.

The former striker, who won three World Cups with Brazil, was hospitalised in Sao Paulo after problems emerged during routine check-ups.

He entered the hospital on August 31, posting on social media to say he was “in good health”, and denying rumours he had lost consciousness.

"I went to the hospital for routine tests that I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic," he explained, without specifying that he remained hospitalised.

"As soon as the doctors have completed all the tests, we will issue a statement," a member of Pele's entourage told the AFP.

Several Brazilian media outlets have reported "health problems" discovered during these examinations, which would have motivated his prolonged hospitalisation.

The Albert Einstein Hospital said it had "no information" about the former footballer's hospitalisation or his condition.

Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has been in poor health in recent years, with several hospitalisations.

The last one was in April 2019, in Paris, due to a severe urinary infection. Back in Brazil, he had a kidney stone removed.

At the end of 2014, Pele had already suffered a severe urinary tract infection and was placed in intensive care and on dialysis.

He is also hampered by hip problems and has been using a walker in recent public appearances.

In February 2020, Pele reassured fans of his mental health after his son Edinho said he was living as a "recluse" and suffering from "some form of depression".