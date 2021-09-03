BREAKING NEWS
Waste piled up on the abandoned A601 motorway near Liege

In eastern Belgium, an abandoned highway is covered by kilometres of rubbish. The makeshift dump -- comprising 90,000 tonnes of domestic debris stretching a total eight kilometres in both directions of the closed A601 motorway north of the city of Liege -- is testament to the devastation wreaked by unprecedented floods in mid-July.

