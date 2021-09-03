In eastern Belgium, an abandoned highway is covered by kilometres of rubbish. The makeshift dump -- comprising 90,000 tonnes of domestic debris stretching a total eight kilometres in both directions of the closed A601 motorway north of the city of Liege -- is testament to the devastation wreaked by unprecedented floods in mid-July.
More No Comment
Mayday call over migrant rescue in Mediterranean
Mexico's National Guard detain Haitian migrants as they walked through the southern state of Chiapas
A community comes together after tornado from Ida’s remnants
Afghan women demand rights during protest in Taliban-held Kabul
Ida floods New York highways, people abandon cars
Paralympian and musician: Manami Ito, Japan's show-stealing violinist
Torrential rain causes devastating flooding in the Catalan town of Alcanar
Curious Southern Right whale pushes paddleboard
Auroras paint the sky in stunning timelapse filmed from space
Floods in India's Assam force villagers and wildlife to flee
Yemeni children return to school amid war and pandemic
Galapagos' pink iguanas now critically endangered
Sri Lanka reports rare birth of elephant twins
Parana River water level drops to historic low
World's largest triceratops skeleton on display in Paris