A group of Afghan women protested in the streets of Kabul ahead of the Taliban's announcement of a new government.
The women said that they want their voices heard in Afghanistan and that they want to play a part in the country's future.
Many blamed Western countries for "abandoning Afghanistan and women", stating that the international community should have made sure their rights would be respected before leaving the country.
The Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital city Kabul on August 15 and international forces officially left on August 31.
More No Comment
Ida floods New York highways, people abandon cars
Paralympian and musician: Manami Ito, Japan's show-stealing violinist
Torrential rain causes devastating flooding in the Catalan town of Alcanar
Curious Southern Right whale pushes paddleboard
Auroras paint the sky in stunning timelapse filmed from space
Floods in India's Assam force villagers and wildlife to flee
Yemeni children return to school amid war and pandemic
Galapagos' pink iguanas now critically endangered
Sri Lanka reports rare birth of elephant twins
Parana River water level drops to historic low
World's largest triceratops skeleton on display in Paris
Rare and expensive cars on show at festival in Russia
Taliban take full control of Afghanistan airport
Hurricane Ida: flooded streets and destroyed homes at LaPlace in Louisiana
Devastating wildfire in Northern California