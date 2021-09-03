A group of Afghan women protested in the streets of Kabul ahead of the Taliban's announcement of a new government.

The women said that they want their voices heard in Afghanistan and that they want to play a part in the country's future.

Many blamed Western countries for "abandoning Afghanistan and women", stating that the international community should have made sure their rights would be respected before leaving the country.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital city Kabul on August 15 and international forces officially left on August 31.