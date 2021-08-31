World's largest triceratops skeleton on display in Paris

"Big John", a 66-million-year-old triceratops measuring 8 metres, is displayed in a gallery in the Marais district of central Paris until 20 October, ahead of an auction the following day at the Hôtel Drouot.
"Big John", a 66-million-year-old triceratops measuring 8 metres, is displayed in a gallery in the Marais district of central Paris until 20 October, ahead of an auction the following day at the Hôtel Drouot.
More No Comment
Parana River water level drops to historic low
Rare and expensive cars on show at festival in Russia
Taliban take full control of Afghanistan airport
Hurricane Ida: flooded streets and destroyed homes at LaPlace in Louisiana
Devastating wildfire in Northern California
Police drag activists out of court in Poland
Rare snowfall in South Africa caused by a cold front
Mount Etna spews lava, plumes of ash in Sicily
Greek police fire tear gas as 7,000 protest vaccine rules in Athens
Hundreds take to Berlin streets to protest coronavirus restrictions
Taliban special forces unit guards Kabul streets
Humpback whales arrive at Colombia's Pacific coast to mate
Naked cycle in Amsterdam for bike safety awareness
Heavy storm hits Croatian island, causes power cuts
Protesters rally outside closed banks in Kabul