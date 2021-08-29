Suicide bomb threats hung over the final phase of the US military's airlift operation from Kabul Sunday, with President Joe Biden warning another attack was highly likely before the evacuations end.
More than 112,000 people have fled Afghanistan via the massive US-led evacuation since the Taliban movement swept back into power a fortnight ago, and the operation is winding down despite Western powers saying thousands may be left behind.
What had already been a chaotic and desperate evacuation turned bloody on Thursday when a suicide bomber from the local chapter of the Islamic State group targeted US troops stopping huge crowds of people from entering the airport.
More than 100 people died in the attack, including 13 US service personnel, slowing down the airlift ahead of Biden's deadline for evacuations to end by Tuesday.
More No Comment
Humpback whales arrive at Colombia's Pacific coast to mate
Naked cycle in Amsterdam for bike safety awareness
Heavy storm hits Croatian island, causes power cuts
Protesters rally outside closed banks in Kabul
Ancient vicuna shearing tradition lives on in Peruvian Andes
Gazan engineers create firefighting robot from scrap
Extinction Rebellion protests in London's financial centre
Albania: first arrivals of afghan refugees
Germany: Ramstein airbase becomes a tent city
Smoke and flames surround California highway
Jellyfish flood Crimean shores at peak of tourism season
Tear gas used to disperse crowd at Kabul airport
'French Fire' growing in Northeastern California
Indigenous rally ahead of Brazil land rights ruling
Jerusalem: Western Wall notes cleared ahead of Jewish New Year