Who is playing who in this year's Champions League?

Champions League winners Chelsea have been drawn in a group including Italian giants Juventus in this year's competition.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will face Spanish side Villarreal, who beat them to the Europa League trophy in May.

Manchester City will play Leipzig, Club Brugge and Paris Saint-Germain, who recently signed Argentine star Lionel Messi.

Here is the draw in full:

Group A

Manchester City

Paris SG

Leipzig

Club Brugge

Group B

Atlético Madrid

Liverpool

Porto

AC Milan

Group C

Sporting CP (Sporting Lisbon)

Dortmund

Ajax

Beşiktaş

Group D

Inter Milan

Real Madrid

Shakhtar

Sheriff

Group E

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Benfica

Dynamo Kyiv

Group F

Villarreal

Manchester United

Atalanta

Young Boys

Group G

Lille

Sevilla

Salzburg

Wolfsburg

Group H