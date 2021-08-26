Who is playing who in this year's Champions League?Comments
By Euronews
Copyright Credit: AFP-
Champions League winners Chelsea have been drawn in a group including Italian giants Juventus in this year's competition.
Elsewhere, Manchester United will face Spanish side Villarreal, who beat them to the Europa League trophy in May.
Manchester City will play Leipzig, Club Brugge and Paris Saint-Germain, who recently signed Argentine star Lionel Messi.
Here is the draw in full:
Group A
- Manchester City
- Paris SG
- Leipzig
- Club Brugge
Group B
- Atlético Madrid
- Liverpool
- Porto
- AC Milan
Group C
- Sporting CP (Sporting Lisbon)
- Dortmund
- Ajax
- Beşiktaş
Group D
- Inter Milan
- Real Madrid
- Shakhtar
- Sheriff
Group E
- Bayern Munich
- Barcelona
- Benfica
- Dynamo Kyiv
Group F
- Villarreal
- Manchester United
- Atalanta
- Young Boys
Group G
- Lille
- Sevilla
- Salzburg
- Wolfsburg
Group H
- Chelsea
- Juventus
- Zenit
- Malmö