BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

World

Who is playing who in this year's Champions League?

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
Chelsea's team captain Cesar Azpilicueta lifts the trophy at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea in Porto
Chelsea's team captain Cesar Azpilicueta lifts the trophy at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea in Porto   -   Copyright  Credit: AFP
Text size Aa Aa

Champions League winners Chelsea have been drawn in a group including Italian giants Juventus in this year's competition.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will face Spanish side Villarreal, who beat them to the Europa League trophy in May.

Manchester City will play Leipzig, Club Brugge and Paris Saint-Germain, who recently signed Argentine star Lionel Messi.

Here is the draw in full:

Group A

  • Manchester City
  • Paris SG
  • Leipzig
  • Club Brugge

Group B

  • Atlético Madrid
  • Liverpool
  • Porto
  • AC Milan

Group C

  • Sporting CP (Sporting Lisbon)
  • Dortmund
  • Ajax
  • Beşiktaş

Group D

  • Inter Milan
  • Real Madrid
  • Shakhtar
  • Sheriff

Group E

  • Bayern Munich
  • Barcelona
  • Benfica
  • Dynamo Kyiv

Group F

  • Villarreal
  • Manchester United
  • Atalanta
  • Young Boys

Group G

  • Lille
  • Sevilla
  • Salzburg
  • Wolfsburg

Group H

  • Chelsea
  • Juventus
  • Zenit
  • Malmö