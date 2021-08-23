Extinction Rebellion targets central London in new protests

Supporters of the environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion gather on Trafalgar Square outside of the National Gallery in London for the first day of a two-week climate change protest campaign. The action is named 'Impossible Rebellion' and demands the end of fossil fuel production.
More No Comment
New wildfire breaks-out on the fire-stricken island of Evia
Afghan refugees in India's New Delhi demand rights outside UNHCR
Street art festival turns Russian city into open-air art gallery
Colombians enjoy the Silleteros parade during the Flowers festival in Medellin
Hundreds rally in Paris in support of Afghan people
Storm Henri approaches the northeastern shores of the United States
Russian National Flag Day
Women in Instabul rally for Afghan women
Polish activists hold LGBT rights march at foot of monastery
Thousands march at Pride Parade in Copenhagen
People in London protest to show solidarity with the people of Afghanistan
'No one asked where we are going': Afghans reach Pakistan border
Diving among ancient ruins where Romans used to party
Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters clashed with police in Melbourne on Saturday.
Troops fire in air to control crowds at Kabul airport