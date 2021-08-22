At least 8 dead after Hurricane Grace hits Mexico's gulf coast

At least eight people, including children, have died after Hurricane Grace hit Mexico's gulf coast, said Cuitláhuac García, governor of Mexico's Veracruz state.

Three more were missing after mudslides and flooding and 330,000 people lost power.

The Category 3 storm drenched coastal and inland areas of Mexico after it made a second landfall in two days.

The hurricane had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday but rapidly gained strength in the Gulf of Mexico before reaching the coast again late on Friday.

The US National Hurricane Center said Grace quickly weakened to a tropical storm as it churned over mountainous areas in central Mexico east of Mexico City and then dissipated at mid-afternoon.

The storm caused rivers to overflow and landslides in places and some evacuations were needed, Veracruz authorities said.

In the coastal town of Tecolutla, Esteban Dominguez examined the wreckage of his home. He said the family home had withstood a previous hurricane, but this time the walls couldn't stand up to the battering.

“The night was shocking, very shocking, and worrying because it went so beyond normal,” Dominguez said.