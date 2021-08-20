BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Aerial images show residences at Creekside Mobile Home Park destroyed after the Cache fire ripped th

Aerial images show residences at Creekside Mobile Home Park destroyed after the Cache fire ripped through the area in Clearlake, California as wildfires continue to burn across the state. The Cache Fire erupted outside California's state capital just a few days ago and covered 54,000 acres by Wednesday, an eight-fold increase in 24 hours.

More No Comment