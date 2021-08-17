People in Bolivia on Monday celebrated St Roch's Day, honouring the patron saint of dogs.
Justino Limachi, a Roman Catholic priest, held a special outdoor mass to mark the day at Cuerpo de Cristo, a small church in the city of El Alto.
Pet owners gathered to have their dogs - and cats - blessed with holy water.
The priest prayed for the thousands of stray animals living on the streets.
St Roch - or San Roque - was born in France around 1295. According to tradition, his life was saved by a dog which brought him food when he contracted the plague.
More No Comment
Death toll rises to over 700 in Haiti quake
Lourdes: more than 9,000 people gather for torchlight procession
Mob attacks home of exploded warehouse owner in Lebanon
Torrential rains cause floods, mudslides in Japan
Elvis Presley fans celebrate in German city where he lived
Life in Herat city restarts under Taliban rule
'Infringement of freedom': Protest held in Paris over COVID passes
Rome hit by 'Lucifer' heatwave
Heavy military in Kabul, Afghans try to leave capital
Large crowds attend festival thanks to COVID-19 safe tickets
Firefighters battle ongoing wildfires in Algerian province
Hundreds march through Frankfurt financial sector for climate
Madrid heatwave reaches over 40º
A London bar serving cocktails for humans and their dogs
Taliban captures Uruzgan's provincial capital and Herat