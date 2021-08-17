People in Bolivia on Monday celebrated St Roch's Day, honouring the patron saint of dogs.

Justino Limachi, a Roman Catholic priest, held a special outdoor mass to mark the day at Cuerpo de Cristo, a small church in the city of El Alto.

Pet owners gathered to have their dogs - and cats - blessed with holy water.

The priest prayed for the thousands of stray animals living on the streets.

St Roch - or San Roque - was born in France around 1295. According to tradition, his life was saved by a dog which brought him food when he contracted the plague.