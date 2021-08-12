BREAKING NEWS
A Taliban fighter stands guard as Taliban move closer to Kabul after taking Ghazni city.

The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the US and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war.

The militants raised their white flags imprinted with a famous Islamic proclamation of faith over the city of Ghazni, just 130 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of Kabul.

