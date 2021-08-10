With 116 grams of peeled shrimps, Katty Vanmassenhove from Belgian is the champion of the 16th world championship of shrimp peeling in Leffrinckoucke.
Sixty people took part in the competition. Each competitor faced a tray of 125 grams of prawns.
Candidates have ten minutes to go through as much as possible. These rules have been in place since the first edition launched in 2005.
