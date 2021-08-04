Fire in Athens suburb destroys homes, vehicles

Residents faced Wednesday the aftermath of a savage wildfire that broke out in the northern suburb of Athens, Varibobi, burning down homes, businesses and vehicles.
The fire in the Varibobi and Tatoi suburbs of the capital was the worst of 81 wildfires that broke out around the country in 24 hours from late Monday to late Tuesday.
Nikos Karangelis said he did not know how his house was spared from the fire while all his neighbours' burnt down.
Fellow local Kyriakos Bardis told The Associated Press he felt "bitter" as he looked at the damage in his neighbourhood.
Five water-dropping planes and nine helicopters were helping more than 500 firefighters, soldiers and numerous volunteer groups on the ground, the fire department said.
Apart from the fire north of Athens, two more major forest fires were still burning Wednesday morning, one on the island of Evia and one in the southwestern Peloponnese.
More No Comment
Free climber scales London skyscraper in climate stunt
Athens: Major fire prompts evacuation of residential areas
The Chinese city of Wuhan relaunches mass testing against covid19
South Sudan swears in new parliament vowed under peace deal
Dozens of migrants rescued in Mediterranean
Vaccination against Covid-19 accelerates in Tunisia
Locals scramble to escape south Turkey wildfires
Giant panda gives birth to twin cubs in France
Emotional reunions at Heathrow airport as UK lifts quarantine rules
Turkey: in Mugla people are fleeing the wildfires
Cambodia: vaccination for adolescents begins
Berlin: Covid sceptics defy protest ban.
Greece: Homes destroyed in aftermath to Peloponnese forest fire
Thousands paddle through St Petersburg at Sup Festival
Thousands in Paris protest incoming virus pass