Three people injured in suspected blowgun attack in Germany

German police said three people were slightly injured after being targeted by a suspected blowgun in Cologne.

The incident occurred on Monday morning near the western city’s downtown Barbarossaplatz square.

A construction worker, a passerby, and an employee of Cologne’s public transport authority (KVB) were injured after being hit by "arrows".

The darts were "several centimetres long", police said, but none of the victims was badly injured.

In a statement, police said that the homemade darts were probably shot from a blowgun and have appealed for witnesses.

A manhunt and investigation into the incident are ongoing, and several police teams have been patrolling the Neustadt-Süd district since Monday.