Food delivery apps offer discounts to boost vaccine uptake in the UK

A number of ride-hailing and food delivery apps are joining national effort to boost the vaccination rate among adults under 30 in the UK.

Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo will be offering discounts to customers, including free rides to vaccination centres and reduced prices on food deliveries,

More than 90% of UK adults have now received at least a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, but British authorities are still urging citizens to get their jabs, and popular apps are now backing the vaccination drive.

"We’re proud to be working with the government on this important campaign to encourage everyone to get their jab," Jamie Heywood, Uber’s Regional General Manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, said.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid thanked businesses involved and urged people to "take advantage of the discounts" and free slices of pizza.

More incentives are expected to be revealed in the coming days, potentially including discounts at restaurants or cheaper tickets at cinemas, theatres or music festivals, as well as discount codes for people attending pop up vaccine sites and booking though the NHS.

Among younger adults between the ages of 18 and 29, the rate of vaccination is only around 65%, and almost 3 million of under-30s are yet to receive their first dose according to government statistics.

Like many countries in Europe, the UK is rushing to inoculate as many people as possible before colder weather arrives.

Last month, Britain lifted all its COVID-19 restrictions, despite the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant and experts warnings.

And from Monday, people who have been fully vaccinated in the US or EU will no longer have to isolate upon arrival in the UK from amber-list countries.

Travellers will still need to take either a coronavirus test before arriving, as well as another on their second day in Britain.

"Separate rules will continue to apply for those arriving from France", the Department for Transport added.

