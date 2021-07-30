Chaos erupted on Thursday inside the Italian Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Parliament, when members of the Brothers of Italy party held a protest over the Green Pass vaccine passport.

With daily COVID-19 cases sharply rising again, Italy will soon require people to have received at least one vaccine dose, have recovered from the illness in the last six months or have proof of a negative test performed in the last 48 hours to access venues like gyms, museums and indoor restaurants in a bid to avoid a return to pandemic lockdowns devastating for the economy.

Starting on Aug. 6, people must have a Green Pass to dine at tables inside restaurants or cafes, go to movies, sports events, casinos, town fairs or other leisure venues.

Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni is vaccinated, but is opposing restrictions on those who are not vaccinated.