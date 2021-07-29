WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo is celebrating the arrival of its fifth koala joey this season, a little boy weighing just over 300g, and is asking the public for help to name the cute furry baby.

Just like his mum, Iluka, this joey has adorable fluffy ears. He is charming the keepers daily with acrobatic skills, which include eating upside down, the zoo said.

Senior Keeper at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo, Ashely Wombey said, “It’s been a tough couple of years for Koala populations in Australia so we’re pleased that our breeding program has been so successful this year, welcoming five happy and healthy joeys to the WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo family.

See also, a young bull moose was found wandering around a parking garage in Vail, Colorado.

That’s when Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were called to help relocate the animal.

The moose was found in Lionshead Village. Wildlife officers believe the moose is 2-3 years old.

CPW started getting calls about a month ago from people concerned about the moose seen in some neighborhoods in the area. The moose was moved to a remote area outside of Craig, Colorado.