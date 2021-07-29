WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo is celebrating the arrival of its fifth koala joey this season, a little boy weighing just over 300g, and is asking the public for help to name the cute furry baby.
Just like his mum, Iluka, this joey has adorable fluffy ears. He is charming the keepers daily with acrobatic skills, which include eating upside down, the zoo said.
Senior Keeper at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo, Ashely Wombey said, “It’s been a tough couple of years for Koala populations in Australia so we’re pleased that our breeding program has been so successful this year, welcoming five happy and healthy joeys to the WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo family.
See also, a young bull moose was found wandering around a parking garage in Vail, Colorado.
That’s when Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were called to help relocate the animal.
The moose was found in Lionshead Village. Wildlife officers believe the moose is 2-3 years old.
CPW started getting calls about a month ago from people concerned about the moose seen in some neighborhoods in the area. The moose was moved to a remote area outside of Craig, Colorado.
More No Comment
Villagers evacuated as firefighters combat wildfire in Peloponnese forests
To celebrate 10 years together, Little Mix get the Madame Tussauds wax treatment
UK Prime Minister struggles with umbrella at police memorial
Lebanon artist creates debris-based sculpture at site of Beirut blast
Italy: severe flooding in the Lake Como area
Japan seniors find joy in cheerleading
Exhibition for dogs displays artwork at their eye-level
Emmanuel Macron is welcomed with garlands of flowers and seashells on Manihi Island
Peruvian security forces carry out drills ahead of Castillo's swearing-in ceremony
Sandstorm engulfs Chinese city
Marble quarry in Russia plays host to concert
Macron is on his first official trip to French Polynesia
Traditional diving competition from the Old Bridge in Mostar
Blind Japanese skateboarder going by feel
California's largest fire torches more homes