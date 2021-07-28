Today at the Olympics: Europeans make a splash in rowing

It's day five of the Tokyo Olympics and the morning kicked off with a lot of water action.

The rowing medal events finally started after being delayed a day because of bad weather. Still plenty of swimming and diving medals to be claimed.

Other events today include sailing, archery, badminton, tennis, judo, fencing, hockey, handball, sailing as well as weightlifting.

Here's a recap of the medals:

Rowing

Romania’s Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis have won the first rowing gold medal of the Tokyo Games, in women’s double sculls. They bolted from the start and never let up in a dominating performance.

Silver went to New Zealand with the Netherlands' Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenaard claiming bronze.

The men's double sculls went to France's Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias who held off a late charge from the Netherlands to win by 0.2 seconds and set a new Olympic record. China takes home the bronze medal.

Australian rowers broke Europeans' golden streak by securing gold medals in both the women's and men's coxless four. Europeans filled the rest of the podiums, with the Netherlands and Ireland claiming silver and bronze respectively on the women's side and Romania and Italy at the men's event.

Dutch athletes claimed the gold and set a new record in men's quadruple sculls with a sprint over the final 500 metres. Great Britain held off late charge by Australia to win silver.

Dutch athletes pose with the gold medal following the men's rowing quadruple sculls final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The women's quadruple sculls event was however dominated by China, which smashed the world record by nearly two seconds. Poland won silver more than 6 seconds behind the Chinese. Australia won bronze for that country’s fourth medal of the day.

Swimming

Australia's Ariarne Titmus won her second gold of the competition, this time at the women's 200m freestyle event.

Kristof Milak gave Hungary its second gold medal at the men's 200-meter butterfly event. Japan’s Tomoru Honda finished second and Italy's Federico Burdisso secured the bronze.

Victory at the women's individual medley was claimed by Japan's Yui Ohashi with Team USA filling the rest of the podium.

Katie Ledecky of Team USA has won the 1,500-meter freestyle, which made its Olympic debut for women this year. Her teammate Erica Sullivan takes home the silver medal while Germany's Sarah Kohler grabbed the bronze.

British men swam for gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay for the first time since the London Games...of 1908. The charge was led by 200m freestyle gold medalist Tom Dean with Duncan Scott, who grabbed silver in that event, swimming the anchor leg. Russia claimed silver and Australia the bronze.

Cycling

The Netherlands are also a cycling powerhouse and they proved it once more with Annemiek van Vleuten roaring to victory in the women’s individual time trial, completing the 22.1- kilometre course in 30 minutes, 13.49 seconds.

Marlen Reusser of Switzerland finished more than 56 seconds back to earn the silver medal and van Vleuten’s teammate Anna van der Breggen earned bronze.