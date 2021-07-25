BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Tunisian anti-government demonstrators rally in Tunis

Tunisian protesters gather in front of parliament in Tunis, criticising the Islamist-inspired ruling Ennahdha party and Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi. Tunisia has been overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases, including nearly 18,000 people who have died in a country of around 12 million.

More No Comment