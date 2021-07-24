Man from Idaho wins World Elk Calling Championships

Fifty competitors from 11 US states took part in the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, World Elk Calling Championships, trying to bark, bugle, and mew their way to the top with imitations of elk sounds.

During the rut, hunters use a variety of bull and cow elk noises to find and lure away their targets.

Competitors took part in six different divisions including pee wee for those 10 and younger.

The overall competition was won by a man from Idaho.