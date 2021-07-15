US helicopter hits lampposts durng emergency landing in Bucharest

A US military helicopter knocked down two lampposts after it was forced to make an emergency landing in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

Footage from eyewitnesses showed the Black Hawk aircraft suddenly losing altitude and flying low above cars until landing near a roundabout.

The area has now been sealed off by police. It was not clear what caused the emergency landing. No injuries were reported.

"We are working with our Romanian partners to resolve the situation and we will provide more information as it becomes available," the US embassy in Romania has said.

Local media reported that the Black Hawk helicopter was rehearsing in preparations for Aviation Day in Romania on July 20.

A spokesperson for the Romanian Ministry of Defence said that an investigation into the incident is underway.

"During the training, the helicopter encountered a flight incident," Gen. Constantin Spanu told reporters.

A U.S serviceman leans on a U.S military Black Hawk helicopter following an emergency landing on a busy boulevard, in Bucharest, Romania Credit: AP

"The pilots reported a failure and during the landing two light poles were damaged and a couple of cars were also slightly damaged."

"There will be an investigation by Romanian authorities and the US military, the cause of the incident is yet to be determined. There are no victims, the crew is fine."