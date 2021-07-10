Dozens of members of the Baptist community gathered in Damishi on Friday to comfort and support the families of the more than 120 students kidnapped from a school earlier this week.
A group of gunmen stormed the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna state early Monday, shooting sporadically as they kidnapped 121 students.
Two security guards lost their lives while battling the kidnappers.
The abduction of the students from Bethel Baptist High School is the fourth in Kaduna state in the past six months.
More No Comment
Lithuania border guards erect Belarus border fence
North Ireland loyalists light bonfires at start of marching season
Survivor recalls horrors of Srebrenica
3D giant cat billboard turning heads in Tokyo
Spain hosts European Balloon Festival
Pakistan opens first state-run school for transgender people
Mount Etna in Sicily has roared back into spectacular volcanic action
Activists protest Hungary's discriminatory LGBT law
Greenpeace gives biggest S. Korean firms bottom grades in climate survey
Italian mayors march in Rome demanding respect
Kenya protesters clash with police at lockdown demo
Egypt releases ship that blocked Suez Canal
Rescue operation to help 12 whales stranded in east China
Jury, crews arrive on the red carpet as Cannes Film Festival opens
Spain protest against homophobia after gay man murdered