Dozens of members of the Baptist community gathered in Damishi on Friday to comfort and support the families of the more than 120 students kidnapped from a school earlier this week.

A group of gunmen stormed the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna state early Monday, shooting sporadically as they kidnapped 121 students.

Two security guards lost their lives while battling the kidnappers.

The abduction of the students from Bethel Baptist High School is the fourth in Kaduna state in the past six months.