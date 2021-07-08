France is urging its citizens to avoid travelling to Portugal and Spain over concerns about rising cases of the Delta Covid variant.

The government says it has not ruled out imposing travel restrictions on both countries.

"For those who have not yet booked their holidays, avoid Spain and Portugal in your plans," said Clément Beaune, French Secretary of State for European Affairs

"This is a piece of advice and a recommendation that I insist on. It is better to stay in France or go to other countries. But here we have a particularly worrying situation, especially in Portugal, which fortunately is taking measures.

Beaune also reproached Spain for having allowed the arrival of tourists with vaccination certificates that have not been certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The French announcement is in contrast to Germany's recent decision to ease restrictions on people arriving from Portugal.

The different approaches highlight ongoing inconsistencies on travel between member states in the EU, despite the launch of the bloc's Covid travel certificate.