Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on Wednesday at his private residence, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced.

Moïse's wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, was injured in the attack and has been hospitalised, Joseph said.

He called the attack a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” adding that Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

The country of 11 million people has grown increasingly unstable under Moïse's rule with a spike in gang violence in the capital of Port-au-Prince. Food and fuel have become scarcer.

The country is also trying to recover from the catastrophic 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew that struck in 2016.

In recent months, opposition leaders demanded that he step down, arguing that his term legally ended in February 2021.

Moïse and supporters maintained that his term began when he took office in early 2017, following a chaotic election that forced the appointment of a provisional president to serve during a year-long gap.

Haiti was scheduled to hold general elections later this year.