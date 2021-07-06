Rescue workers dug through sludge and debris Tuesday, looking for more than 20 people who may be trapped after a mudslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least four.
Rescue workers dug through sludge and debris Tuesday, looking for more than 20 people who may be trapped after a mudslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least four.
More No Comment
The world`s tallest sandcastle has been built in Denmark
Pizza-making robot makes its debut in Paris
Thousands march in Bogotá gay pride celebration
Devastation in Japanese town after landslide sweeps away homes
Fatal wildfire in Cyprus
Brazilians protest against Bolsonaro over Covid-19 situation
Jim Morrison in Paris on the 50th anniversary of his death
Multi-story mural for hometown hero Messi
Search continues for some 20 people missing after landslides in Japan
'Little Sister' Statue of Liberty arrives to NYC's Ellis Island
Syria aid workers form human chain to protect cross-border 'lifeline'
Afghan forces guarding Bagram after US troops leave base
Heavy police presence as womens groups protest in Turkey
In Denmark, cows can enjoy live classical moo-sic
Unveiling of Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace