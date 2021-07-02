BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at Bagram Air Base, after all US and NATO troops left.

Afghan forces guard one of the entrance gates to Bagram after US and NATO troops left the biggest airbase in Afghanistan, signalling the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from the country was imminent after two decades of war.

Local people fear for the future and express worry about the knock-on effect of the US withdrawal on the local economy.

More No Comment