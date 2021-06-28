What is happening at EURO 2020 on Monday?

Croatia will face Spain at 6pm CEST at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

France will face Switzerland at 9pm CEST at the National Arena Bucharest.

What are today's key EURO 2020 talking points?

France has a trio of injured players who will likely miss Monday’s game against Switzerland. French coach Didier Deschamps says defenders Lucas Digne and Jules Koundé along with forward Marcus Thuram “won’t be available probably” for the game in Bucharest. But Lucas Hernández should be able to play after recovering from a knee injury.

Spain coach Luis Enrique says death threats directed at striker Alvaro Morata and his family need to be met with "a robust response" from police. Morata said he received the threats after missing several chances during the group stage of the European Championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still one goal shy of becoming the all-time men’s top scorer in international football after Portugal were knocked out of the tournament in a 1-0 defeat to Belgium on Sunday. He came into the match tied with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109 goals.

What happened on Sunday?

Belgium defeated defending champion Portugal 1-0.

The Czech Republic won a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands.

The best from social media

Latest pictures from EURO 2020

Czech Republic's Vladimir Coufal celebrates with national flag after the Euro 2020 round of 16 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic in Budapest, June 27, 2021 Bernadet Szabo/AP

Czech Republic's Pavel Kaderabek, right, challenges Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands during a Euro 2020 round of 16 in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Bernadet Szabo/Pool via AP

Portugal's Andre Silva, left, and Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois challenge for the ball during a Euro 2020 round of 16 match in Seville, June 27, 2021 Thanassis Stavrakis/AP