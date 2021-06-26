BREAKING NEWS
Thousands of people gathered along the Neva River in St Petersburg on Friday night to witness the traditional "Scarlet Sails" festival held in honor of the city’s high school graduates - the colorful event very popular for its spectacular fireworks and massive water show. The celebration culminated with the appearance of a scarlet-sailed ship, which symbolizes hope, dreams, and a bright future. Rossija (Russia) brig, whose sails cover a total area of 1,000 square meters, is a modern replica of a 19th-century vessel made especially for the annual occasion

