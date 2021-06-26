Thousands of people gathered along the Neva River in St Petersburg on Friday night to witness the traditional "Scarlet Sails" festival held in honor of the city’s high school graduates - the colorful event very popular for its spectacular fireworks and massive water show. The celebration culminated with the appearance of a scarlet-sailed ship, which symbolizes hope, dreams, and a bright future. Rossija (Russia) brig, whose sails cover a total area of 1,000 square meters, is a modern replica of a 19th-century vessel made especially for the annual occasion