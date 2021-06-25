Homeless migrants sit in tents installed a day before during an action organised by French association Utopia56 in front of the City Hall in Paris, on June 25, 2021, to highlight the plight of the homeless in central Paris.
Families from sub-Saharan Africa, supported by associations and collectives and demanding accommodation, prepare to spend the night outside Paris City Hall as 250 tents are erected on the square.
More No Comment
Tel Aviv Pride returns after Covid cancellation
Taliban fighters surrender weapons at government ceremony
Vehicles, buildings wrecked in Czech Rep tornado
Indigenous protest Brazil bill that could weaken land rights
Thai protesters hold candlelight vigil to mark Siamese Revolution anniversary
Fishing flotilla sails to Irish parliament in protest of quotas
Dozens of Uighurs, Tibetans protest the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Scorching temperatures across Balkans cause disruption
Catalan separatist leaders walk free from prison
Otters in Oregon Zoo cool as ice amid heatwave
Slovenian siblings success in Spain bridge climb
Maya peoples hope to strengthen identity with ancient ball game
Cafe staffed with robots opens in Tokyo
COVID-19 restrictions ignored by French revellers for music festival
Presidential Palace hosts musicians for annual 'Fête de la Musique'