BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Homeless migrants sit in tents installed in front of the City Hall in Paris.

Homeless migrants sit in tents installed a day before during an action organised by French association Utopia56 in front of the City Hall in Paris, on June 25, 2021, to highlight the plight of the homeless in central Paris.

Families from sub-Saharan Africa, supported by associations and collectives and demanding accommodation, prepare to spend the night outside Paris City Hall as 250 tents are erected on the square.

More No Comment