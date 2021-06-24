Some fans hold rainbow flags upon arriving at Munich`s Arena ahead of Germany - Hungary match \n\nStadia in the western city of Cologne and the German capital, Berlin, were among those illuminated in rainbow colours Wednesday night from 1900 GMT onwards. \n\n\nGerman football clubs were banding together to display rainbow colours during the country's match against Hungary at the European Championship after UEFA rejected host city Munich's plan to do the same. \n\nClubs in Cologne, Berlin, Frankfurt, Wolfsburg, Augsburg, Bremen and D\u00fcsseldorf lit up their venues during Wednesday's final group game in Munich. \n\nBuildup to the match had been overshadowed by a spat over the Munich city\u2019s council\u2019s request to illuminate the stadium in rainbow colours. \n\nMunich Mayor Dieter Reiter\u2019s application to UEFA made clear the city wanted to protest a law passed by Hungarian lawmakers last week that prohibits sharing with minors any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment. \n\nThe law has been denounced as anti-LGBT discrimination by human rights groups. \n\nUEFA refused on the grounds that it was a political statement directly addressed against Hungary. \n\n
