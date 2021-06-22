Munich's Allianz Arena stadium will not be illuminated in rainbow colours for Germany’s final group game against Hungary at the European Championship on Wednesday.

UEFA has declined the Munich city council’s application to have its stadium filled with colours, saying it understands the intention behind the proposal but it “must decline this request” because of its political context.

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter’s application on behalf of the council made clear the request was to show solidarity with the LGBT community in Hungary after the country passed a new law denounced as homophobic by human rights groups.

The new legislation prohibits sharing with minors any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment, taking all mention of gay and trans issues off the school curriculum.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto slammed Munich's proposal on Monday.

"In Hungary, we have passed a law to protect Hungarian children, and now in Western Europe they are griping about it,'' Szijjarto said in Luxembourg. "They want to express this by including politics in a sporting event, which has nothing to do with the passing of national laws.''

UEFA says it believes “that discrimination can only be fought in close collaboration with others.”

Instead, it has proposed that Munich illuminates the stadium with rainbow colours on June 28 for Christopher Street Day or between July 3-9 for the Christopher Street Day week in the city.

UEFA's move has sparked criticism, with an online petition to support the lighting of the Allianz Arena stadium in rainbow colour gaining momentum.

French Deputy Minister for European Affairs Clément Beaune told reporters that France "regretted" UEFA's decision.

"We are beyond a political message. It is a message about our profound values, not a partisan proposal. So I regret this decision," Beaune said.

The French official added that France would also consider lighting up its stadiums with rainbow colours. "We are also thinking about it in France with our Sports Minister to demonstrate this European attachment to our essential values during the Euro," he said.

"The rainbow is not offensive,” EU Commission Vice President Věra Jourová told Politico.“If anyone has a problem with it, this speaks more about them, rather than about people who want to light up the stadium with it."

"What does the rainbow stand for?" German government spokesman Steffen Seibert asked on Monday. "It stands for how we want to live: With respect for each other, without the discrimination that has long excluded minorities. And surely the vast majority of people can relate to that.''