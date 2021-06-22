Slovenian sibling successes in Spain bridge climb

Julija Kruder and Jernej Kruder from Slovenia have been crowned as the king and queen of psicobloc, also known as Deep-water soloing (DWS), during the most anticipated return of Red Bull Creepers held in Avila, Spain on Saturday, June 19th.
It was a unique competition in which 16 of the best athletes in the world have duelled to become the fastest to reach the top.
This discipline, which debuts this year at Tokyo 2020, combines speed, strength and agility and offers a completely unique show.
