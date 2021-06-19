BREAKING NEWS
Tens of thousands participants at 25th Vienna Pride Parade

The Rainbow Parade is the highlight of Vienna Pride, this year a pure pedestrian and bicycle demonstration, which is once again celebrated on the Vienna Ring boulevard by the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer community after a year's break.

The organizers called for the safety distance of one meter to be kept from non-household persons, wearing an FFP2 mask was recommended.

