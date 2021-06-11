Illusion institution: A Croatian museum goes global

A Croatian museum of illusions where visitors can stimulate their brain cells became a huge hit and now has franchises across the globe. Visitors can see their heads placed on a platter or pose for a photo while walking on the ceiling, thanks to various optical illusions.
More No Comment
Cargo ship fire at Manila wharf injures several
Oxfam campaigners wear G7 masks in climate protest
Women Protest in Spain after body of missing girl found
Spain players vaccinated three days before first match
Activists protest near G-7 venue
Long queues at Beirut petrol stations amid fuel crisis
Boris Johnson greets Joe Biden in Cornwall ahead of G7 summit
In migration lull, Greece bolsters Turkey border fence
Budapest orchestra performs live concert from moving truck
Wildfire forces evacuations near Jerusalem
Israel Antiquities Authority unveils 1000-year old chicken egg in excavations
Heavy monsoon rains cause havoc in India's financial hub Mumbai
Protest by energy sector activists brings Warsaw traffic to a standstill
Turkish authorities launch operation to clean up "sea snot"
Members of Hamas' armed wing parade in Gaza City