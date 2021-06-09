Palestinians in the Gaza strip recycle the rubble of destroyed buildings into concrete blocks to be used in the reconstruction of the enclave, after Israeli airstrikes left at least 6,000 people homeless, according to the United Nation, during an 11-day war between the Jewis state and Palestinian militants. The Israeli bombardment of Gaza has ravaged 258 buildings, compromising 1,042 housing and commercial units, authorities in Gaza said.
More No Comment
Members of Hamas' armed wing parade in Gaza City
Aerial images of the Santiago General Cemetery as Chile virus deaths rise
Workers clear site of Pakistan train crash as death toll rises
France sends smaller replica of Statue of Liberty to US
Mobile orchestra from favela plays throughout Rio
Statue of Residential Schools architect toppled by protesters in Toronto
Mexicans vote in violence-stricken Guerrero state
Dozens march briskly through Yangon in flash Myanmar protest
UK: Power station demolished
Sri Lankan Navy divers check for oil leakage
Israel launches vaccination campaign for teens aged 12 to 15 years old
LGBTQ campaigners demand equality in Japan
Heavy rainstorms cause flooding in western Saxony
USA: Pride parade resumes in Provincetown
Venetians protest against the impact of cruise ship tourism