"We’re back! And we like to say we're trying to re-queerify Provincetown," says the executive director of the Provincetown Business Guild as in-person Pride parade resumes in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

The town, considered a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community for decades, is hosting again their Pride parade in a limited capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"At this point in time we should all come together, United States and across the world," says Trampolina Glenellen, a Provincetown-based drag entertainer.