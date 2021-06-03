Explosion at Baghdad restaurant kills three, Iraqi officials say

An explosion at a crowded restaurant in Baghdad has reportedly killed three people and injured at least 16 others.

The blast took place in northwestern Baghdad, according to The Associated Press, which said it confirmed the deadly incident and its death toll with two Iraqi health officials.

The health officials, who spoke with AP on the condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said some of the 16 injured were in critical condition.

Video published on social media appears to show the moment the blast took place, while other footage shows at least one person being carried out of the restaurant to a waiting ambulance.

It is not immediately known what caused the explosion, which unfolded in Baghdad's Kadhmiyah district.

A military statement said that an unknown object had exploded near the Bab-al-Murad area of Kadhmiyah.

It said specialised forces were investigating the incident to determine what type of explosion unfolded.

Local reports have suggested the incident could have been connected to a gas cylinder explosion, but those reports have not been confirmed.

Explosions in Baghdad have become less common over the past few years in the wake of the defeat of the Islamic State group in 2017.