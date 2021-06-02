A herd of 15 wandering elephants on an epic trek through southwestern China have entered villages to gorge on crops, broken into barns and caused a million dollars of losses.
Over the past week, the animals drained a water tank, helped themselves to a cornfield, and guzzled supplies after crashing into a barn, state broadcaster CCTV said.
It is unclear why the wild Asian elephants, a protected species in China, strayed from the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve in Yunnan province. Their destination so far is unknown as well.
More No Comment
LEGO staff create the world’s largest ever football made of bricks
Cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov conduct spacewalk from the ISS
Gigantic sinkhole appears in central Mexico, worrying locals
Humanoid robot aims to read and react to human emotion
Lyon Danse Biennale
Thousands of Palestinian volunteers clean the debris in the streets of Gaza
Taiwan: 'Spiderman and Ninja Turtle' donate food to frontline medical staff
Through theatre, feminists protest against violence during demonstrations in Colombia
Gazans head to the beach as ceasefire holds
Sri Lanka: Police investigate fire on ship off Colombo
The show must go on! Puppeteers pick up the pieces of destroyed theatre in Gaza
Greenpeace activists block a soya warehouse in western France
New Zealand Floods
Ethiopia rallies against US over Tigray restrictions
Belarusians protest outside EU representation office in Warsaw against arrest of journalist