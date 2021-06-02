This is Abel - a humanoid robot that its developers hope will be able to read human emotions and become a companion for people with conditions such as autism.
Abel has the appearance of a 12 year old boy.
Its age, facial features and physical build were chosen to improve the robot's 'relational potential'.
The collaboration with FX artist Hoegen helped achieve Abel's "lifelike" resemblance.
Before taking form, Abel's frame and head structure was welded by Dutch animatronic designer, Gustav Hoegen.
His company Biomimic was established in London in 2013, and specialises in creating realistic Animatronic.
