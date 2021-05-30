Sicily's Mount Etna erupted again in the early hours of Sunday 30 May, spewing lava and releasing thick plumes of ash.
According to a statement by the National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology, the explosions originated from Etna's southeastern crater.
The eruption plume reached a height of about 6.5 km (4 miles) above sea level.
There was no impact on the operations of the nearby Catania international airport.
Etna is the largest of Italy's three active volcanoes which also include Stromboli, on the Sicilian island of the same name, and Vesuvius near Naples, which last erupted in 1944.
Etna is a popular tourist destination attracting hikers eager to see its extraordinary lava flows which glow orange at night.
More No Comment
Belarusians protest outside EU representation office in Warsaw against arrest of journalist
Grocery store on wheels in London for "zero waste" shopping
Palestinian youths practise parkour on rubble in Gaza
Kai's the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory
Indonesia ferry catches fire, passengers jump to sea
Kremlin regiment hosts changing-of-the-guard ceremony
Police and protesters clash as Colombia's Duque deploys military
Gaza beaches packed as Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds
US soldiers place flags at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day
Residents escape Goma by boat amid eruption fears
Fight to douse Sri Lanka ship fire continues
French police clash with farmers at job centre sit-in
Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium open mass Covid-19 vaccination centre
Palestinians dressed as clowns entertain children in Gaza
Thousands leave Goma after more volcanic activity