This week, police in northern Italy arrested three people over the cable car disaster that killed 14 people.
Some EU leaders accused Minsk of hijacking a European flight to arrest Belarus opposition activist and journalist Roman Protasevich.
The full moon on Wednesday was this year’s biggest “supermoon” and featured the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years.
Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.
