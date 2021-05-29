This week, police in northern Italy arrested three people over the cable car disaster that killed 14 people.

Some EU leaders accused Minsk of hijacking a European flight to arrest Belarus opposition activist and journalist Roman Protasevich.

The full moon on Wednesday was this year’s biggest “supermoon” and featured the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region, northern Italy. May 23, 2021 Italian Vigili del Fuoco Firefighters via AP

Protesters hold a placard reading 'Freedom to Roman Protasevich' in front of the European Commission office in Warsaw, demanding freedom for the Belarus opposition activist May 24, 2021. Wojtek Radwanski/AFP

Visitors queue outside of the castle of Chambord, Chambord, as France eases up the measures adopted to curb the spread of COVID-19. May 23, 2021 Guillaume Souvant/AFP

Lava gushes from the southern side crater of Mt. Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, near Catania, southern Italy Sicily. May 25, 2021 Salvatore Allegra/AP

Palestinian Muslim worshippers pray near the rubble of a destroyed mosque in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip. May 27, 2021 Thomas Coex/AFP

A Syrian man takes a selfie with posters of President Bashar Assad for the presidential election that adorn a street in the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria Hassan Ammar/AP Photo

Community members place candles around 'the iron fist' at a place informally known as George Floyd Square on the one-year anniversary of his death. Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA May 25, 2021. Christian Monterrosa/AP Photo

Sri Lankan navy soldiers are seen near a wave drifting debris ashore from the burning Singaporean ship MV X-Press Pearl anchored off Colombo port at Kapungoda, Sri Lanka May 27, 2021. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo

Sculptures of angels on the St. Isaac's Cathedral are silhouetted on the full moon rising in the clouds in St. Petersburg, Russia. May 26, 2021 Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo

Stage technicians, administrators and actors covered Marseille's hills in purple smoke to demonstrate for more government support. France. May 28, 2021 Daniel Cole/AP Photo

A Buddhist monk lights candles to commemorate Visakha Bucha Day, a celebration of the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP

