Why so little progress on Bosnia's bid to join the European Union?

Bosnia and Herzegovina was a country born out of war - the breakup of the former Yugoslavia left the region deeply scarred.

More than 100,000 people were killed and two million displaced during the conflict.

After the end of the violence, Sarajevo had aspirations of joining the EU. But a quarter of a century later, it seems to have made little progress.

There are outstanding questions about democratic reform the rule of law and fundamental rights which are stalling matters.

Other Balkan states such as Albania, Macedonia, and Serbia seem further advanced.

Euronews spoke to Bosnia's foreign affairs minister Bisera Turković to find out why and what the future might hold for the country.

