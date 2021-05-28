The beautiful game has headed off the pitch and online for this year's Football for Friendship eWorld Championship Grand Final.

The match will kick off in the digital world on May 29th at 19.00 CET.

The online event is part of Gazprom International’s social programme, Football for Friendship, which brings together children from across the globe to take part in the game.

You can watch the live ceremony on May 29 at 19.00 CET in the video player above.

The Grand Final will be held via the multiplayer simulator Football for Friendship World, specially developed for the programme, but available for free to all football enthusiasts on MS Windows, Apple macOS, Android, iOS.

Each team participating in the Grand Final is made up of six players with different nationalities, genders, and physical abilities. Each match will run for two halves of 3.5 minutes each.

Football academies all over the world nominated boys and girls aged 12 to 14 to take part. They will compete for a chance to win a grant aimed at developing the nine core values of the initiative: friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions, and honour.

The online game has been praised for connecting players around the world, its availability on mobile and PC, as well as the originality of its gameplay and character creation.

The legendary footballer Roberto Carlos and programme participants from all over the world will be in attendance during the live stream.