Death toll rises in Malaysia as virus spikes

Nowhere is Malaysia's worsening coronavirus surge more apparent than in the cemeteries around the capital as the surging infections and deaths spiked again Wednesday.
With a record 7,478 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's tally to 533,367, Malaysia has seen a five-fold increase since the start of the year.
Deaths have spiked to more than 2,300 with the latest numbers yet to be reported Wednesday.
The toll is visible at cemeteries such as Nirvana Memorial, a Buddhist, Taoist and Christian cemetery in Semenyih.
More No Comment
Dutch judges inspect Malaysia flight MH17 wreckage ahead of suspect tr
Palestinian barber resumes work amid ruins of destroyed Gaza shop
People take a knee at George Floyd memorial on anniversary of his deat
Crashing waves as cyclone hits eastern India
Taiwan extends lockdown, as soldiers disinfect metro and businesses shutter
Citizens rushed to shelters as India braces for Cyclone Yaas
Etna eruption lights up night sky with lava
Palestinian children light candles during rally in northern Gaza
Prince William and Kate cook during first joint Scotland trip
Demonstration in support of Belarusian opposition in front of European Commission's Warsaw office
Gaza civilian and child share their feelings as they witness damage left by airstrikes
Palestinian sets up tent over house destroyed by Israeli air strike
Italian firefighters at scene of crashed cable car
Lava from eruption destroys some homes in Goma
A night with New York's rat hunters