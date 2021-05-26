Death toll rises in Malaysia as virus spikes

Nowhere is Malaysia's worsening coronavirus surge more apparent than in the cemeteries around the capital as the surging infections and deaths spiked again Wednesday.

With a record 7,478 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's tally to 533,367, Malaysia has seen a five-fold increase since the start of the year.

Deaths have spiked to more than 2,300 with the latest numbers yet to be reported Wednesday.

The toll is visible at cemeteries such as Nirvana Memorial, a Buddhist, Taoist and Christian cemetery in Semenyih.