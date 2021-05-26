BREAKING NEWS
Crashing waves as cyclone hits eastern India

Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of India's eastern coast Wednesday, as a cyclone pushed ashore.

More than 1.1 million people have been evacuated from the area amid a devastating coronavirus surge.

Cyclone Yaas had already caused two deaths and damaged many homes, as severe weather and rains affected the Odisha and West Bengal states before the storm began making landfall around midday.

