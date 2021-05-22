This week at least six Greek villages and two monasteries were evacuated due to a major forest fire on the coast of the Gulf of Corinth, about 90 km west of Athens.

Thousands of migrants, including minors, are reaching the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on the north African coast.

French authorities asked citizens to remain vigilant against COVID-19, after some people responded to the easing of restrictions with late-night partying while the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 kicked off in Rotterdam.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

A man watches a wildfire in Schinos, west of Athens, Greece. May 19, 2021 Valerie Gache/AFP

A man lies on the ground on the beach after swimming to the area at the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. May 18, 2021. Javier Fergo/AP Photo

An Israeli artillery unit fires shells towards targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border. May 19, 2021 Tsafrir Abayov/AP Photo

Destroyed buildings are seen in Gaza City's Rimal area after it was bombed by an Israeli airstrike. May 20, 2021 Mahmud Hams/AFP

Lava erupts from the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland. May 18, 2021 SAUL LOEB/AFP

Dadi og Gagnamagnid from Iceland perform via video link at the Eurovision Song Contest after a member of the group tested positive for COVID-19. Rotterdam, Netherlands. May 20, 2021. Peter Dejong/AP Photo

People have drinks and dance at the Cours Julien plaza in Marseille, France. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened in the country after a shutdown of more than 6 months Daniel Cole/AP Photo

A man jumps on the Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower where French artist and photographer JR set his artwork. Paris, France. May 19, 2021 Thibault Camus/AP Photo

Cyclists pedal on a white road, during the eleventh stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Perugia to Montalcino, Italy. May 19, 2021 Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

