A man stands in front of a wild fire in Schinos, west of Athens, Greece. May 19, 2021
A man stands in front of a wild fire in Schinos, west of Athens, Greece. May 19, 2021   -   Copyright  Valerie Gache/AFP

Fires in Greece, migration crisis in Ceuta, Eurovision in Rotterdam | This week in pictures

By Natalia Liubchenkova
This week at least six Greek villages and two monasteries were evacuated due to a major forest fire on the coast of the Gulf of Corinth, about 90 km west of Athens.

Thousands of migrants, including minors, are reaching the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on the north African coast.

French authorities asked citizens to remain vigilant against COVID-19, after some people responded to the easing of restrictions with late-night partying while the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 kicked off in Rotterdam.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Valerie Gache/AFP
A man watches a wildfire in Schinos, west of Athens, Greece. May 19, 2021Valerie Gache/AFP
Javier Fergo/AP Photo
A man lies on the ground on the beach after swimming to the area at the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. May 18, 2021.Javier Fergo/AP Photo
Tsafrir Abayov/AP Photo
An Israeli artillery unit fires shells towards targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border. May 19, 2021Tsafrir Abayov/AP Photo
Mahmud Hams/AFP
Destroyed buildings are seen in Gaza City's Rimal area after it was bombed by an Israeli airstrike. May 20, 2021Mahmud Hams/AFP
SAUL LOEB/AFP
Lava erupts from the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland. May 18, 2021SAUL LOEB/AFP
May 20, 2021. Peter Dejong/AP Photo
Dadi og Gagnamagnid from Iceland perform via video link at the Eurovision Song Contest after a member of the group tested positive for COVID-19. Rotterdam, Netherlands.May 20, 2021. Peter Dejong/AP Photo
Daniel Cole/AP Photo
People have drinks and dance at the Cours Julien plaza in Marseille, France. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened in the country after a shutdown of more than 6 monthsDaniel Cole/AP Photo
Thibault Camus/AP Photo
A man jumps on the Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower where French artist and photographer JR set his artwork. Paris, France. May 19, 2021Thibault Camus/AP Photo
Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
Cyclists pedal on a white road, during the eleventh stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Perugia to Montalcino, Italy. May 19, 2021Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

