This week at least six Greek villages and two monasteries were evacuated due to a major forest fire on the coast of the Gulf of Corinth, about 90 km west of Athens.
Thousands of migrants, including minors, are reaching the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on the north African coast.
French authorities asked citizens to remain vigilant against COVID-19, after some people responded to the easing of restrictions with late-night partying while the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 kicked off in Rotterdam.
Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.
