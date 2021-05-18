BREAKING NEWS
Wild leopard capured

Forest guards capture a wild leopard that injured at least three people when it entered a residential area on the outskirts of the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri.

Official estimates suggest there are between 12,000 and 14,000 leopards in India.

Urban expansion has reduced their numbers as forest habitats shrink, bringing them into closer contact -- and conflict -- with humans.

