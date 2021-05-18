At least 2,700 migrants, about a thousand of them minors, reached the enclave of Ceuta on Monday, a record in a single day. The migrants reached the enclave by swimming or walking at low tide from beaches in neighbouring Morocco.
At least 2,700 migrants, about a thousand of them minors, reached the enclave of Ceuta on Monday, a record in a single day. The migrants reached the enclave by swimming or walking at low tide from beaches in neighbouring Morocco.
More No Comment
Massive fire at paint factory in Gaza
Stun grenades in Jerusalem
Massive blasts in Gaza City
Wild leopard captured in a residential house
Anaesthetists demonstrate in Marseille and Paris
Palestinian firemen try to extinguish huge fire at mattress factory east of Jabalia
Cyclone Tauktae hits India western coats
Tokyo 2020: Anti-Olympic protesters rally to demand cancellation
Mosque in Gaza hit by an Israeli air strike
Severe cyclone heading to western India, 4 dead
People take cover as sirens warn of incoming rocket on Ramat Gan
Students protest against Colombian government
UK police in standoff with protesters in London
Tear gas used as pro Palestinian march defies Paris ban
Palestinian firefighters intervene at the scene of an Israeli strike